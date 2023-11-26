Tata Technologies offer price finalised at ₹500 per share: Details here
Tata Motors, on Saturday evening, announced that its subsidiary, Tata Technologies, has finalised the offer price, including the anchor investor offer price, for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) at ₹500 per equity share.
