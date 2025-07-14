Tata Technologies Q1 Results: Net profit up 5% YoY to ₹170 crore, revenue slips

Tata Technologies Q1FY26 Results today: Tata Technologies, a leading global product engineering and digital services company, released its June quarter performance today, post market hours. The company reported a 5.1 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹170 crore, while sequentially, net profit declined by 9.8%.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined both sequentially and year-on-year, falling 3.2 per cent QoQ and 1.9 per cent YoY to ₹1,244 crore, as the company reported weak performance across its core segments.

Revenue from the Services segment fell 5.9% QoQ and 2.2% YoY to ₹963 crore, while the Technology Solutions segment reported a 3.2% QoQ and 1.9% YoY decline to ₹280 crore

In US Dollar terms, the company reported a revenue of USD 145.3 million, down 2.1 per cent QoQ and 5.1 per cent YoY; on a constant‑currency basis, revenue slipped 4.6 per cent QoQ and 5.3 per cent YoY. Within that, the services segment contributed USD 112.5 million, a decline of 4.7 per cent QoQ and 6.8 per cent YoY (‑7.6 percent QoQ and ‑6.3 percent YoY in constant currency).

On the operating front, the EBITDA came in at ₹201 crore in Q1FY26, marking a decline of 14.3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 13.4% year-on-year (YoY). The operating EBITDA margin contracted to 16.1% from 18.2% in the previous quarter.

Company expects strong recovery in H2 Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said, “While the quarter began on a cautious note, client confidence strengthened steadily as the period progressed, reaffirming long-term commitments to product innovation and digital transformation. This renewed belief in building the future supported strong deal momentum, resulting in six strategic wins."

"As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about a sequential recovery in Q2 and a stronger second half of FY26. Our deal pipeline today is more robust than a year ago, and the early momentum we are seeing provides greater visibility and conviction in improved conversion through the year," he further added.

