Tata Technologies Q3 Results Live Updates: Tata Technologies will announce its Q3 results today. The board of director of the Tata Group company is set to declare its earnings for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 21. Tata Technologies is anticipated to report subdued performance for the December quarter, with a decline in both revenue and net profit. The EBIT margin is also expected to narrow, primarily due to the impact of wage hikes. While revenue growth in the Services segment is likely to be affected by overall weakness in the automotive sector and reduced spending by anchor clients, the Technology Solutions segment is projected to remain stable on a sequential basis. Stay tuned to our Tata Technologies Q3 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.
Tata Technologies Q3 Results Live: Kotak Institutional Equities expects Constant Currency (CC) revenue growth of 0.1% QoQ for Services segment and 0.3% QoQ overall. Services segment revenue growth would be impacted by general weakness in auto and moderation in spends at anchor clients. Technology solutions segment is estimated to remain stable QoQ with sharp uptick in products, offset by decline in education businesses.
Tata Technologies Q3 Results Live: The Tata Group company’s revenue in the third quarter of FY25 is expected to record a sequential fall of 0.4% to ₹1,291.6 crore as against ₹1,296.5 crore in the previous quarter, according to Kotak Institutional Equities. However, Tata Technologies may report a minor revenue growth of 0.2% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in Q3FY25.
Tata Technologies Q3 Results Live: Tata Technologies is expected to post a net profit of ₹157.2 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, registering a fall of 7.7% from ₹170.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The net profit is expected to drop 0.1 from ₹157.4 crore in the September quarter, according to estimates by Kotak Institutional Equities.
Tata Technologies Q3 Results Live: The meeting of the board of directors of Tata Technologies is scheduled to be held today, January 21, to consider and approve the financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 2024.
Tata Technologies Q3 Results Live: Tata Technologies will announce its Q3 results today. The board of director of the Tata Group company is set to declare its earnings for the third quarter of FY25 today, January 21.