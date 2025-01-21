Tata Technologies Q3 Results LIVE Updates: Stock price rises ahead of earnings; revenue, net profit likely to drop

Tata Technologies Q3 Results Live Updates: Tata Technologies is anticipated to report subdued Q3 results, with a decline in both revenue and net profit. The EBIT margin is also expected to narrow, primarily due to the impact of wage hikes.