Tata Technologies raises ₹791 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO
Tata Group’s engineering services company Tata Technologies has raised ₹791 crore from 67 investors via anchor book on Tuesday, November 21, a day before its initial public offering (IPO) opens for bidding. The funds were raised at the upper limit of the ₹475-500 price range.
