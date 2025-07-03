Tata Technologies sets board meeting date to declare Q1 results 2025, shares edge higher

The board of directors of Tata Technologies Ltd is scheduled to meet on Monday, July 14, 2025 to consider and approve Q1 results for FY26, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

“we hereby inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of Tata Technologies Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 14, 2025, to consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” said Tata Technologies.

Also Read | Sambhv Steel Tubes extends post-listing gain for second straight session

Global product engineering and digital services company Tata Technologies Ltd announced on Friday a 20.12% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching ₹188.87 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 2025, driven by increased income and reduced expenses. The firm reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹157.24 crore during the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, as stated in a regulatory announcement.

The consolidated total income for the fourth quarter of FY25 was ₹1,342.73 crore, compared to ₹1,325.19 crore for the same quarter last year, it noted.

Advertisement

In the fourth quarter, total expenses amounted to ₹1,088.20 crore, down from ₹1,094.4 crore in the previous year’s quarter.

For the fiscal year ending March 2025, PAT totaled ₹676.95 crore, compared to ₹679.37 crore in the prior financial year, according to the company.

The consolidated total income for FY25 was reported at ₹5,292.58 crore, up from ₹5,232.75 crore from the previous year, it mentioned.

Also Read | Avenue Supermarts share price declines 3% after DMart announces Q1 updates

Tata Technologies share price today Tata Technologies share price today opened at ₹709.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹711.75 per share, and an intraday low of ₹705.25 apiece.

Advertisement

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, since the past couple of weeks, Tata Technologies share prices have been consolidating within a narrow range, with support emerging near the 690 level, forming a strong base. On the upside, bounce attempts have been consistently facing resistance around the 720 mark, which coincides with the 20-day EMA. A decisive breakout above this resistance zone would be essential to trigger the next leg of momentum in the stock.