Tata Technologies sets record date for ₹11.70 dividend: Check details

Stock Market Today: Tata Technologies has set record date for finding list of legible share holders to receive dividend of ₹11.70 per equity share. Check here for details

Tata Technologies dividend details As previously mentioned, at its meeting on April 25, 2025, the Board of Directors of Tata Technologies Ltd recommended that the shareholders at the AGM approve a final dividend of Rs. 8.35 and a one-time special dividend of Rs. 3.35 per share. The same totals Rs. 11.70 per equity share dividend by Tata Technologies on equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Tata Technologies AGM date Tata Technologies thereby on Monday 19 May 2025 announced that the Thirty First (31 st) Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company will be held on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 02:30 pm (IST) through Video Conferencing (‘VC’) or Other Audio-Visual Means , in accordance, with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI’).

Tata Technologies Dividend record date Tata Technologies on 19 May 2025 Monday also announced that it has fixed Monday, June 16, 2025, as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the entitlement of Members to receive the aforesaid dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2025

Record date implies that shareholders who wish to beenfit and receive dividend from a company need to buy shares of the company a day prior to the record sdate for their names to appear in the ist of eligible shareholders to receive dividend, as per T+1 settlement procedure.

Tata Technologies share price movement Tata Technologies share price opened at ₹757.25, higher than the previous days closing price of ₹751.15. The Tata Technologies share price surged further to intraday highs of ₹776.80 which translated into gains of almsot 3.5%