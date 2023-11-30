Tata Technologies share price gains after giving multibagger return to allottees. Buy, sell or hold?
Tata Technologies share price listed on NSE at ₹1200 and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1400 per share levels within few minustes of listing
Tata Technologies IPO listed at whopping 140 per cent premium on Indian bourses during special pre-open session on Thursday. However, after giving multibagger return to the lucky allottees, Tata Technologies share price extended its gains further and touched ₹1400 apiece levels on NSE, delivering 180 per cent listing premium to those allottees who remained invested in the stock despite stellar listing gain from the multibagger IPO.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started