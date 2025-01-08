Tata Technologies share price gained over 3% on Wednesday after the company announced strategic partnership with automotive semiconductor solutions company Telechips at CES 2025. Tata Technologies shares rose as much as 3.41% to a high of ₹912.00 apiece on the BSE.

Tata Technologies and Telechips signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to innovate vehicle software solutions for next-gen software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

The collaboration will focus on co-developing innovative solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) platforms, Automotive Cockpit domain controllers, and Central & Zonal gateway controllers, helping OEMs address software-hardware integration challenges and reduced time-to-market, Tata Technologies said in a regulatory filing on January 7.

The partnership will leverage Tata Technologies' deep expertise in automotive software engineering and integration of next-gen technologies for turnkey SDV development, and Telechips semiconductor technologies, including SoCs (System on Chips), AI Vision ADAS Processors, and Network Gateway Processors, it added.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Telechips, combining their advanced semiconductor technology with our deep domain knowledge and expertise in turnkey SDV development to help our customers develop competitive software-defined vehicles,” said Warren Harris, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Technologies.

The collaboration will focus on co-developing a scalable software framework for ADAS and autonomous vehicle platforms, leveraging Artificial Intelligence to enhance situational awareness and decision-making capabilities. Additionally, the integration of Telechips’ advanced SoCs will enable faster, more efficient vehicle communications, aligning with the global push toward greener and more sustainable transportation solutions, the company release said.

Tata Technologies Stock Price Trend Tata Technologies shares have failed to give any significant returns. The Tata Group stock is down 6% in one month and more than 10% in six months. In the past one year, Tata Technologies share price has fallen over 23%.

At 10:45 AM, Tata Technologies shares were trading 1.80% higher at ₹897.70 apiece on the BSE.