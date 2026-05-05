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Tata Technologies share price jumps 9% after Q4 results. Do you own?

The Tata Group stock opened at 602.05 per share today, as compared to previous close of 591.05 on Monday. Here's Q4 results snapshot, along with its share price trend.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published5 May 2026, 09:40 AM IST
Tata Technologies share price gained over 9% on Tuesday after Q4 results 2026.
Tata Technologies share price gained over 9% on Tuesday after Q4 results 2026.
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Tata Technologies share price jumped 9% to 646.20 apiece in Tuesday's trading session after the company reported strong financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026 on Monday after the market hours.

The Tata Group stock opened at 602.05 per share today, as compared to previous close of 591.05 on Monday.

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Tata Technologies Q4 results 2026 snapshot

Tata Technologies on Monday announced its results for the January–March quarter of FY26, reporting an 8.1% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to 204.17 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a profit of 188.87 crore.

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Revenue from operations grew 22.29% YoY to 1,572.22 crore, compared to 1,285.65 crore in Q4 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 15.1% quarter-on-quarter from 1,365.73 crore.

The company reported an operating EBITDA of 252.1 crore for the quarter, up 8% YoY from 233.4 crore and 30.7% higher QoQ compared to 192.9 crore in the December FY26 quarter.

On a segment basis, the company’s service division revenue surged 19.1% year-on-year and 15% quarter-on-quarter to 1,219.6 crore in Q4 FY26. Meanwhile, revenue from the technology solutions segment reached 352.6 crore, marking an increase of 34.8% YoY and 15.4% QoQ.

Additionally, the board has proposed a final dividend of 8.35 per share along with a one-time special dividend of 3.35, taking the total payout to 11.70 per equity share (face value 2) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to applicable taxes.

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“I am pleased that the momentum built in Q3 carried through to Q4, delivering 12% revenue growth in cc and a 190 bps margin expansion. This marks a clear inflection for the business, with growth broad‑based rather than concentrated in any single customer or program," said Warren Harris, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

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Tata Technologies share price trend

Tata Group stock has largely remained positive in the near-term, however, it has not attracted long-term investors.

The stock has delivered a whopping returns of 15.51% in a week and 21.67% in a month. Furthermore, the stock has descended 4% in six months and 1.16% in a year.

Tata Technologies share price is trading 46% lower from its listing price of 1,200 per share.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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