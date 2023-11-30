Tata Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Shares of Tata Technologies are all set to debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE at 10:00 am today after receiving an overwhelming response from investors during its three-day subscription period last week. Tata Group's first initial public offering (IPO) in almost 20 years was subscribed over 69 times by the final day of bidding. D-Street analysts expect a blockbuster listing and project Tata Technologies shares to list at over 75 per cent premium against its issue price of ₹500 per equity share today.
Tata Technologies, a global leader in engineering services, is set to make its much-awaited stock market debut. The IPO has received an overwhelming response from investors, oversubscribing by more than 69 times. Tata Technologies boasts a strong track record of growth and profitability. The company's global presence and expertise in engineering solutions have positioned it as a preferred partner for multinational corporations across diverse industries. Tata Technologies' diversified customer portfolio, robust delivery network, and emphasis on innovation further solidify its competitive advantage.
With a P/E ratio of 18.2x, the Tata Technologies IPO is priced fairly, reflecting the company's strong fundamentals and promising growth prospects. Given the immense investor interest and the company's robust capabilities, Tata Technologies is poised for a successful listing on the Indian stock exchanges and it will be interesting to witness this listing, said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
According to stock market experts, Tata Technologies IPO received strong response from investors and it is expected to list at strong premium as well. They said that stock market mood is also optimistic and that also fancies and additional benefit for the public issue. They went on to add that Tata Technologies IPO may list at around ₹340 to ₹380 premium, which means an allottee may expect up to 75 per cent listing gain from Tata Technologies IPO. However, they maintained that Tata Technologies share price may witness strong trade volume post-listing and expected Tata Technologies share price to touch ₹1,000 apiece levels on the listing date itself. Read here
Tata Technologies IPO GMP or grey market premium is ₹440 per share. This indicates that Tata Technologies IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹440 on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tata Technologies is ₹940 apiece, which is 88 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹500.
Market experts on D-Street expect a blockbuster listing tomorrow and project Tata Technologies shares to list at over 75 per cent premium against its issue price of ₹500 per equity share. Tata Technologies IPO was subscribed 69.43 times on its third and the last day of the bidding process.
“Considering overwhelming subscription demand and investor friendly pricing, Tata Technologies could see a strong listing gain of over 75 per cent against the issue price of ₹500 per share,'' said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Sr VP Research, Mehta Equities. There is a high possibility that Tata Technologies can be a doubler candidate post listing, according to Tapse.
Investors can also check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status on BSE.
Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.
You can check Tata Technologies IPO allotment status of your application on Linkintime.
Tata Technologies IPO opened for subscription on November 22 and ended on November 24. The ₹3,042.51 crore worth Tata Technologies IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.09 crore equity shares by the promoter and investors. The OFS comprises up to 60,850,278 shares including sale of up to 46,275,000 shares by promoter Tata Motors Ltd, up to 9,716,853 shares by investor Alpha TC Holdings and up to 4,858,425 Equity Shares by Tata Capital Growth Fund I.
