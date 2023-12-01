Tata Technologies share price: Profit booking triggers. Experts list out 5 reasons to avoid buying rush
Tata Technologies share price: Due to narrow down in valuation gap against peers, newly listed Tata group shares have limited upside possibility, say experts
Tata Technologies share price: After strong debut on Dalal Street, shares of Tata Technologies Ltd witnessed some profit booking during early morning session on Friday. Tata Technologies share price today opened upside and went on to touch intraday high of ₹1,348 apiece levels on NSE, delivering to the tune of 170 per cent return to those Tata Technologies IPO allottees who remained invested with the stock after dream debut at Indian stock market. However, experts believe that an investor who missed to get Tata Technologies shares via share allotment process.
