Tata Technologies share price slumps 5% on weak Q4 results. Time to buy the stock?
Tata Technologies share price dropped 5% after weak Q4 results, with a 27% decline in net profit. Quarterly revenue down 7.22% YoY. Full-year PAT at ₹679.37 crore, up 16% YoY. Board recommends special and final dividends. CEO cites growth in operating revenue and EBITDA.
Tata Technologies share price slumped 5% on Monday's session following company's subdued Q4 results. For the quarter that ended on March 31, 2024, Tata Tech recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹157.24 crore, a decline of 27% from the ₹216.56 crore reported in the same period last year. Tata Technologies share price opened at ₹1,044.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,032.95 and an intraday high of ₹1,055.05.
