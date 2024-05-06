Tata Technologies share price slumped 5% on Monday's session following company's subdued Q4 results. For the quarter that ended on March 31, 2024, Tata Tech recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹157.24 crore, a decline of 27% from the ₹216.56 crore reported in the same period last year. Tata Technologies share price opened at ₹1,044.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,032.95 and an intraday high of ₹1,055.05.

Comparing the profit after tax (PAT) to the ₹170.22 crore recorded in Q3FY24, there was an almost 8% quarterly decline.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review was ₹1,301.05 crore, down 7.22% YoY from the ₹1,402.39 crore recorded during the same period last year.

In comparison to ₹624.03 crore in FY23, the PAT for the entire fiscal year was recorded at ₹679.37 crore. On revenue, there was a 16% increase in FY24 compared to FY23's revenue of ₹4,501.92 crore.

Subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, the board recommended a special dividend of ₹1.65 per equity share and a final dividend of ₹8.40 per equity share.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Tech, Warren Harris, stated that for the past three years, operating revenue has increased at a rate of 29% CAGR, while operating EBITDA has increased at a rate of 35% CAGR. In FY24, the business signed twelve significant agreements, five of which were in the $15–$25 million range and one contract for more than $50 million. The enormous transaction pipeline is still in good shape and is still expanding.

According to Brokerage JM Financial's analysis, Vinfast's ramp down dragged services as expected. ExVinfast, on the other hand, reported a staggering 10.4% QoQ (+30% YoY) growth in services for FY24. Crucially, this expansion encompassed both anchor and non-anchor clientele. This is in addition to services' USD sales growing at a 30% CAGR in FY21–2023. These illustrate the portfolio's resiliency and diversification at Tata Tech. Deals involving BMW and Aerospace will only provide further momentum.

The brokerage firm rates the stock as a "buy," estimating a potential upside of 29.7% with a target price of ₹1,410.

“We build 11% Services USD revenue growth in FY25 (vs 9% in FY24), lower than before on residual Vinfast decline in 1Q. We now expect flat margins in FY25 driving 1-2% cuts to our FY25-26E EPS. Our target price rolls forward to ₹1,410 (from ₹1,370). Tata Tech has more growth engines now than a few years back. That should help sustain the underlying momentum, in-turn supporting multiples. BUY," the brokerage said.

