Tata Technologies share price slumps 8% after blockbuster listing due to profit booking
Tata Technologies share price, after a blockbuster listing yesterday, failed to sustain the momentum in the bull market in Friday's session on the back of profit booking. Tata Technologies share price today slumped nearly 8%. Tata Tech share price opened at ₹1,339.60 apiece on BSE. Tata Tech share price today touched intraday high of ₹1,348, and low of ₹1,212.80.
