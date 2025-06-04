Tata Technologies share price slumps on reports of TPG offloading 4% stake worth ₹1,068 crore

Tata Technologies share price fell over 1.55 per cent in Wednesday's trading session to ₹755.05 apiece after reports of private equity firm TPG selling 3.9% stake in the company on Tuesday, raising ₹1,068 crore via an open market transaction.

As per PTI report, TPG's investment arm, TPG Rise Climate SF, offloaded over 1.58 crore shares in Tata Technologies, a company specializing in engineering and digital product development services.

The shares were sold on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at an average price of ₹673.26 each, amounting to a total transaction value of ₹1,068.05 crore.

Following the recent transaction, TPG's stake in Tata Technologies dropped from 6% to 2.1%.

Tata Technologies Q4 results 2025 Tata Technologies Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹188.87 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), reflecting a 20.12 per cent increase from ₹157.24 crore in the same period last year.

However, its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,285.65 crore, marking a slight decline of 1.18 per cent compared to ₹1,301.05 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses fell marginally by 0.57 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,088.20 crore. The company’s Board has proposed a final dividend of ₹8.35 per share along with a one-time special dividend of ₹3.35, bringing the total dividend to ₹11.70 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

Tata Technologies share price - Should you buy or sell? Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained its ‘Sell’ recommendation on Tata Technologies while cutting the target price to ₹500 from the earlier ₹550.

The brokerage anticipates subdued services revenue in FY26, citing a soft demand environment and slowing growth among key clients. As a result, Kotak has reduced its earnings per share projections for FY26–28 by 4–7%, reflecting weaker-than-expected performance in the services business.