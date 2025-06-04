Subscribe

Tata Technologies share price slumps on reports of TPG offloading 4% stake worth ₹1,068 crore

As per PTI report, TPG's investment arm, TPG Rise Climate SF, offloaded over 1.58 crore shares in Tata Technologies, a company specializing in engineering and digital product development services.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published4 Jun 2025, 11:34 AM IST
Tata Technologies share price fell over 1.55 per cent in Wednesday's trading session to 755.05 apiece after reports of private equity firm TPG selling 3.9% stake in the company on Tuesday, raising 1,068 crore via an open market transaction.

TPG, via its subsidiary TPG Rise Climate SF, sold over 1.58 crore shares of Tata Technologies, a company specializing in engineering and digital product development services, according to PTI report.

The shares were sold on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) at an average price of 673.26 each, amounting to a total transaction value of 1,068.05 crore.

Following the recent transaction, TPG's stake in Tata Technologies dropped from 6% to 2.1%.

Tata Technologies Q4 results 2025

Tata Technologies Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of 188.87 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25), reflecting a 20.12 per cent increase from 157.24 crore in the same period last year.

However, its revenue from operations for the quarter stood at 1,285.65 crore, marking a slight decline of 1.18 per cent compared to 1,301.05 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses fell marginally by 0.57 per cent year-on-year to 1,088.20 crore. The company’s Board has proposed a final dividend of 8.35 per share along with a one-time special dividend of 3.35, bringing the total dividend to 11.70 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

Tata Technologies share price - Should you buy or sell?

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained its ‘Sell’ recommendation on Tata Technologies while cutting the target price to 500 from the earlier 550.

The brokerage anticipates subdued services revenue in FY26, citing a soft demand environment and slowing growth among key clients. As a result, Kotak has reduced its earnings per share projections for FY26–28 by 4–7%, reflecting weaker-than-expected performance in the services business.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
