Tata Technologies share: Should you buy this Tata group stock ahead of Q1 results today?

Stock market today: Tata Technologies shares are holding steady, trading flat ahead of the Q1 results today. The share price opened at ₹1019.25 apiece, maintaining this level after a brief surge to an intraday high of ₹1020 per share. However, a sell-off triggered a dip, with the shares touching an intraday low of ₹1008.25 apiece shortly after the opening Bell.

Stock market experts anticipate a marginal revenue growth for Tata Technologies Ltd in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. However, they are more optimistic about the company's net profit, predicting a promising QoQ growth. The recent dip in Tata Technologies shares could be reversed if the Q1 results today meet these expectations, potentially pushing the stock up to ₹1080 soon.

Tata Technologies Q1FY25 results preview Looking ahead to Q1FY25, Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, shared his insights on Tata Technologies' performance. He expects the company's revenue to rise by 3 percent on a QoQ basis, reaching ₹1,340 Crore, and a promising 11.5 percent QoQ increase in profit after tax, with an estimated figure of ₹175 Crore. These figures indicate a marginal growth from the previous quarter, showcasing a positive trajectory for the company.

Tata Technologies share price target Manish Goel advised investors to buy Tata Technologies shares ahead of today's Q1 results: “Tata Technologies share has decreased by 3.80 percent over the previous three months (from ₹1,055 to ₹1,015). We expect Tata Technologies shares to have a mild upward bias post-results, with an expected range of ₹1,060 to ₹1,080.”

"Tata Technologies shareholders can hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at ₹990 for the short-term target of ₹1080. Fresh investors can also buy Tata Technologies shares at the current market price for a short-term target of ₹1080, maintaining a stop loss at ₹990 apiece," reiterated Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, underlining the potential for profit in the short term.