Tata Technologies share: Should you buy this Tata group stock ahead of Q1 results today?

Asit Manohar

  • Tata Technologies shares may rise after the announcement of Q1 results today, say experts

Q1 results today: Tata Technologies shares may touch 1080 apiece post-Q1FY25 results, say experts.

Stock market today: Tata Technologies shares are holding steady, trading flat ahead of the Q1 results today. The share price opened at 1019.25 apiece, maintaining this level after a brief surge to an intraday high of 1020 per share. However, a sell-off triggered a dip, with the shares touching an intraday low of 1008.25 apiece shortly after the opening Bell.

Stock market experts anticipate a marginal revenue growth for Tata Technologies Ltd in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. However, they are more optimistic about the company's net profit, predicting a promising QoQ growth. The recent dip in Tata Technologies shares could be reversed if the Q1 results today meet these expectations, potentially pushing the stock up to 1080 soon.

Tata Technologies Q1FY25 results preview

Looking ahead to Q1FY25, Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, shared his insights on Tata Technologies' performance. He expects the company's revenue to rise by 3 percent on a QoQ basis, reaching 1,340 Crore, and a promising 11.5 percent QoQ increase in profit after tax, with an estimated figure of 175 Crore. These figures indicate a marginal growth from the previous quarter, showcasing a positive trajectory for the company.

Tata Technologies share price target

Manish Goel advised investors to buy Tata Technologies shares ahead of today's Q1 results: “Tata Technologies share has decreased by 3.80 percent over the previous three months (from 1,055 to 1,015). We expect Tata Technologies shares to have a mild upward bias post-results, with an expected range of 1,060 to 1,080."

"Tata Technologies shareholders can hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at 990 for the short-term target of 1080. Fresh investors can also buy Tata Technologies shares at the current market price for a short-term target of 1080, maintaining a stop loss at 990 apiece," reiterated Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, underlining the potential for profit in the short term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
