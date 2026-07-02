Tata Technologies shares jump 9% after expanding strategic partnership with Tenneco

Shares of Tata Technologies surged 9% in Thursday's intraday trade, July 2, to ₹729.20 apiece after the company announced a strategic expansion of its long-standing partnership with global automotive supplier Tenneco LLC.
Under the expanded agreement, Tenneco is expected to invest more than $100 million over the next five years to accelerate engineering innovation, digital transformation, and AI-led mobility solutions, further strengthening Tata Technologies' position as a key engineering partner for the global automotive industry.
The company said the engagement will leverage India's deep engineering talent pool to accelerate innovation and enable Tenneco to respond more swiftly to evolving global market demands.
Commenting on the development, Jon Bagrosky, Chief Administrative Officer of Tenneco, and Warren Harris, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Technologies, signed the agreement, reaffirming both companies' commitment to advancing technical excellence, digital innovation, and long-term growth.
"The collaboration also reflects a long-term strategic commitment, with Tenneco expected to invest more than $100 million under this engagement over the next five years," the company said.
Warren Harris, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Technologies, said, "Tenneco has been a valued strategic partner, and this expanded engagement reflects the strength of our shared commitment. As Tenneco accelerates its mobility transformation journey, we are proud to bring together deep domain expertise, digital capabilities, and business transformation experience to support Tenneco's global growth agenda."
The partnership, which began in 2021, has steadily expanded to support Tenneco's broader engineering and business transformation priorities. Anchored by Tata Technologies' Global Engineering Center in Pune, the collaboration combines engineering expertise, digital technologies, and AI-enabled capabilities to accelerate product development, enhance engineering efficiency, and deliver long-term value across Tenneco's global operations.
Shares of the Tata Group company staged a strong recovery from their March 2026 lows after remaining under prolonged selling pressure that had erased more than half of the stock's value.
From the March low of ₹507 per share, the stock has rebounded 44%, based on Thursday's intraday high.
Despite the recent rally, the stock still trades about 48% below its all-time high. Tata Technologies made a stellar stock market debut in November 2023, with shares surging to around ₹1,400 on the listing day.
However, the stock failed to sustain those gains and remained under pressure for an extended period. The stock ended both 2024 and 2025 with negative returns. However, it is attempting a turnaround in 2026 and is up 10.4% year-to-date.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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