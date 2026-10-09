Tata Technologies stock jumps 30% in 6 months, up 6% today: Should you buy now? Check target, support levels

Tata Technologies share price: Tata Technologies shares rallied on Friday, October 9, attracting investor attention after a recent correction. The stock's near-term technical setup has improved, but its performance across different time frames remains mixed. Investors are now watching whether the recovery can sustain and what levels could determine the stock's next move.

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The stock gained 6% to ₹736.50 per share on the BSE during the session.

Tata Technologies had touched a 52-week high of ₹890.15 in August 2026 before declining to a 52-week low of ₹507.50 in March 2026. Although the Tata Group stock has recovered from its lows, its recent performance has been uneven. It has fallen 8% in one month, gained 2% over three months and risen 30% in six months. Over the past year, however, the stock has remained largely flat, with a gain of just 1%.

Tata Technologies share price: What should investors do now? Tata Technologies shares have rebounded sharply, drawing attention to key technical levels that could determine whether the recovery gains further momentum. Analysts have identified crucial support zones and resistance levels for investors to watch as the stock attempts to strengthen its upward trend.

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Jigar S Patel, senior manager of technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, said Tata Technologies had bounced back from the ₹680–700 support zone, which coincides with the 200-day double exponential moving average (DEMA).

“The key level to watch is ₹700. If the stock sustains above this level and witnesses fresh buying interest, it could strengthen the possibility of a recovery towards ₹800 in the near term,” Patel said.

He cautioned that the stock needs to maintain strength above this zone to confirm a positive reversal. Holding the ₹680–700 range could provide a base for further gains, while a decisive breakdown could weaken the technical outlook.

Mayank Jain, market analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe, also highlighted improving momentum after Tata Technologies recovered from a prolonged decline from its post-listing highs above ₹1,300. The stock had formed a major bottom around ₹500–550 before staging a recovery in 2026.

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Jain noted that the stock gained 5.39%, or 37.45 points, to close at ₹732.10, moving above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of ₹721.64 and 200-day SMA of ₹678.33. However, it was approaching resistance near the 50-day SMA at ₹776.06.

The immediate resistance zone lies between ₹776 and ₹800, followed by a stronger hurdle around ₹880–900. On the downside, ₹686.70 is a key support level, with the 200-day moving average at ₹678.33 providing additional support. A deeper support floor is placed at ₹632.80.

Jain said holding above ₹686.70 would preserve the recovery structure, while a decisive breakout above ₹776 could open the way towards higher resistance zones.

Q1 results, deal wins offer business growth signals Tata Technologies reported a 6.2% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to ₹180.75 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹170.28 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,664.63 crore from ₹1,244.29 crore, while total expenses rose to ₹1,459.38 crore from ₹1,080.11 crore.

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CEO and Managing Director Warren Harris said demand remained constructive, supported by growth opportunities, a healthy deal pipeline, improved deal conversion and better visibility across key customer programmes. He highlighted investments in artificial intelligence, operational efficiency and portfolio diversification as key growth drivers.

“We believe we are well positioned to deliver strong double-digit organic revenue growth in FY27,” Harris said.

The company also secured a $100 million strategic partnership with Tenneco covering engineering, digital and business process transformation using AI and automation. Separately, a leading Japanese automotive original equipment manufacturer selected Tata Technologies for a full vehicle engineering programme, strengthening its capabilities and expanding its presence in Japan and across Asia.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.