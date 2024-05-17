ICICI Securities is bullish on these 2 Tata Group stocks, sees up to 27% upside
ICICI Securities initiates coverage on Tata Technologies with ‘buy’ call, target price of ₹1,330. Tata Tech, despite downward trend, is well-positioned in auto-engineering segment. Tata Power also receives ‘buy’ call and target price of ₹490, with focus on leading renewable energy platform.
In May, the Indian market reversed its upward trend of three consecutive months, experiencing a downturn. This shift is attributed to several factors, including rising US bond yields, continued foreign investor outflows, and investor apprehension over global uncertainties amidst the Lok Sabha elections.
