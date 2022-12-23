Tata Technologies: The next TCS?

“Tata Technologies is a young company in a very exciting line of business. We decided that this company would not be all things to all people but would focus on the niche area of providing solutions to manufacturing companies. I would like to see Tata Technologies being acclaimed as one of the more innovative and successful design companies in the world." Mr. Ratan Naval Tata Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group

