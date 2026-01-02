Tata Technologies to declare Q3 results 2026 on this date. Details here

Q3 Update: Tata Group's engineering and digital services arm, Tata Technologies, on Friday, 2 Janaury 2026, announced that the board of directors have fixed the date to announce the company's October-December quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26.

The company will announce its third-quarter results for the 2025-26 fiscal year on Friday, 16 January 2026, according to an exchange filing.

“We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Technologies Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, 16 January 2026, to consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

The company also informed that the trading window for the designated personnel has been closed since 24 December 2025, and will reopen after 48 hours of the earnings release.

Tata Technologies Q2 Results On 17 October 2025, Tata Technologies' board disclosed that the company had recorded a 5.1% rise in its July-September quarter net profits to ₹165.50 crore, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹157.41 crore in the same period the previous fiscal year, as per consolidated statements.

The BSE filing also showed that Tata Tech's revenue from core operations rose 2% to ₹1,323,33 crore in the second quarter of the financial year ending 2025-26, compared with ₹1,296.45 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company earns from its two main businesses of Services and Technology Solutions. The consolidated statements also showed that Tata Technologies' revenue from the ‘services’ portion noted a 0.76% rise to ₹1,012.82 crore, compared to ₹1,005.09 crore in the same period a year ago.

While in the ‘technology solutions’ segment, the company's revenues recorded a 6.5% jump to ₹310.51 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹291.36 crore in the same period a year ago.

Tata Technologies share price trend Tata Technologies shares closed 1.95% higher at ₹656.80 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹644.25 at the previous market close, according to NSE data.

Shares of Tata Tech have lost more than 46% since the listing on the Indian stock market, and over 27% in the last one-year period, according to the stock exchange data.

Although the company's shares have dropped 2.90% in the last one-month period, Tata Technologies' share price is trading 0.34% higher in the last five stock market sessions, NSE data shows.

The company's stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹912.50 on 3 January 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹597 as of 7 April 2025, according to the exchange data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹26,649.24 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 2 January 2026.

