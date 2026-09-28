This Tata Group stock jumps 6% despite fall in Sensex, Nifty - What's behind crash defying surge and what lies ahead?

Tata Group stock Tata Teleservices share price jumped over 6% on NSE in Monday's trading session defying the stock market sentiment. The Tata Group stock opened at ₹35.01 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹34.44 on Friday and surged an intraday high of ₹37.90.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks opened lower on Monday, with the Nifty 50 falling below the key 23,000 mark as elevated crude oil prices, weakness in the rupee and rising global bond yields weighed on investor sentiment. Nifty 50 was down 215 points, or 0.93%, at 22,925.50, while the BSE Sensex declined 665.36 points, or 0.90%, to 73,230.38. The Nifty opened at 23,064.90 and initially climbed to an early high of 23,080.25 before falling to a low of 22,914.10.

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The rally in Tata Teleservices shares came in after the stock witnessed higher trading volume on exchanges. According to data available on NSE, around 569.36 lakh shares changed hands during the intraday session on Monday.

According to Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, The rally in Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) today is driven mainly by technicals and momentum, not by a fresh fundamental trigger. Volumes are running at roughly 15 times the one-month average, which points to aggressive short-term buying and short covering after the stock spent a long time near its 52-week lows.

Tata Teleservices Q1 results 2026 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reported a standalone net loss of ₹72.15 crore for the first quarter of FY27 ended June 30, 2026, narrowing sharply from a net loss of ₹324.98 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s performance reflected a significant improvement in its bottom line during the quarter.

Total income increased to ₹303.90 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹286.36 crore a year earlier, marking a year-on-year growth of about 6.09%.

Total revenue increased 2.04% sequentially to ₹301.57 crore from ₹295.54 crore, while operating profit for the quarter stood at ₹129.30 crore.

Tata Teleservices share price performance Tata Teleservices share price has gained 2.97% over the past one week, indicating some recovery in the near term. However, the stock has declined 6.26% in the last one month, highlighting continued volatility and selling pressure over the medium term.

On a longer-term basis, Tata Teleservices shares have remained under pressure. The stock has fallen 26.53% year-to-date (YTD) and 34.48% over the past one year. It has declined 63% in three years, while the five-year performance remains marginally positive, with a gain of 5.08%.

Tata Teleservices share price outlook On the technical outlook. Garg said that the stock has been sitting in a weekly supply area, a zone where sellers have repeatedly capped earlier recoveries. Today's high-volume push into this zone shows buyers are trying to absorb that supply. However, a breakout is confirmed only if the stock closes decisively above this weekly supply area on a weekly basis.

“Until that happens, the zone may attract profit-booking, and traders should expect volatility. The company's fundamentals still carry concerns, including continued losses and a negative net worth, so this move should be seen as a trading opportunity with strict stop-losses rather than a long-term re-rating,” he said.