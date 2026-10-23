Tata Teleservices shares crash 11% after Q2 result 2026 - What's next for the stock? Expert view

Tata Teleservices shares crashed as much as 11% in morning trade on the BSE on Friday, 23 October, a day after the company announced its September quarter (Q2FY27) results. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) share price opened at ₹40.56 against its previous close of ₹38.25 and crashed 10.6% to hit an intraday low of ₹34.20.

Why are Tata Teleservices shares falling? The stock suffered sharp losses on Friday morning amid a significant jump in volume, nearly 6 times higher.

The company reported its September quarter results during market hours on 22 October. The stock jumped 19% after the result announcement. However, in the next session, the stock suffered significant losses due to profit-booking.

Apart from the Q2 results, the company also announced the appointments of an additional director, the company secretary and compliance officer, and senior management personnel.

The company announced the appointment of Gaurav Gupta as an Additional Director (non-executive and non-independent), effective 23 October 2026.

Sweety Mamodia was appointed as the company secretary and compliance officer of the company, effective from 1 November 2026.

Moreover, the company announced the appointments of Sai Pratyush, Vice President - Strategy, and Vaibhav Ambradkar, General Manager - Customer Experience Group, as members of senior management.

Tata Teleservices Q2 results The company reported a loss of ₹59.20 crore for the September quarter of FY27 compared to a loss of ₹320.82 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at ₹309.65 crore compared to ₹286.13 crore in the same quarter last year.

What's next for the stock? Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, said Tata Teleservices has been in a downtrend with the formation of lower highs and lower lows.

Thukral underscored that the stock has formed a fresh resistance zone based on price action over the last couple of trading sessions. It closed above the 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day EMA yesterday, but the downtrend is strong enough to drag the price back below the 20-day EMA in today’s trading session so far.

View full Image View full Image Tata Teleservices technical chart ( AT Research and Risk Managers )

"The stock price is trading with a negative crossover between all the major EMAs. This downtrend is so prolonged that a couple of trading sessions' up-moves will not change the overall trend. Rather, these counter-trend moves give exit opportunities to investors," said Thukral.

He expects the trend continuation to stay for another few months, and prices will keep making fresh 52-week lows in this span.

"Only a base formation could result in positive price action; however, that also requires a lot of time when the downtrend is prolonged. The stock is in a downtrend, and any bounce toward the fresh resistance zone of ₹38 and ₹40 is an exit opportunity. We don’t expect any fresh buying in the stock to be seen in the near future unless stock prices form a base," said Thukral.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, underscored that supports are placed around ₹31- ₹30 zones.

"Possibility of bounce back from these levels can not be ruled out as long the stock is trading above the mentioned support zone on closing basis. ₹42- ₹44 zones will act as immediate resistance on the higher side," said Kumar.