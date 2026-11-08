Tata Teleservices shares jump 6% in Muhurat Trading, extend 4-day rally to 23% | What's driving the surge?

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) shares surged over 6% during Muhurat Trading on Sunday, 8 November, extending their winning streak to a fourth consecutive session. The stock has gained more than 23% over these four trading sessions, despite the company disclosing a regulatory penalty imposed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The telecom operator received a penalty of ₹25,000 from the DoT on 6 November 2026, for alleged violations of certain provisions of its Unified License Agreement. The company disclosed the development in a stock exchange filing under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

What is the nature of the violation? The penalty relates to alleged non-compliance with conditions 39.17(i) and 39.22(iv) of the Unified License Agreement. These provisions require telecom operators to follow prescribed subscriber verification procedures before enrolling customers. They also mandate compliance with inspection protocols for bulk user premises at regular intervals to verify the legitimate use of telecom services.

The DoT's Access Services Wing issued the order citing an alleged instance of non-compliance with these requirements. The financial impact on the company is limited to the penalty of ₹25,000.

Tata Teleservices - Q2 results The company reported a net loss of ₹59 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, narrowing significantly from a loss of ₹321 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The loss was also lower than the ₹72 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 8.4% year-on-year to ₹310 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹286 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue increased from ₹301.57 crore in the preceding quarter, according to the company's regulatory filing.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased to ₹165 crore from ₹140 crore a year earlier. However, it remained unchanged compared with the previous quarter.

Tata Teleservices share price today Tata Teleservices share price today opened at ₹39.77 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹42.29 apiece and an intraday low of ₹39.62 per share.

Ruchit Jain, Head of Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the stock has witnessed a pullback over the past couple of sessions. However, given its volatile nature, investors should watch for a sustained recovery and a decisive move above its 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA) of ₹43.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said the stock remained in a prolonged downtrend over the past year, falling from around ₹54 in November 2025 to nearly ₹32 in October 2026. However, two sharp rallies since then, following the Q2 results and again on Friday, were accompanied by volumes several times higher than usual, indicating renewed investor interest.

Arora noted that the intervening pullback found support at ₹34–35, above the October low, suggesting an early attempt at base formation. The stock now faces a key hurdle at ₹42–43, where the 200-day moving average is positioned and where the post-results rally lost momentum. A sustained close above ₹42 could open the way towards ₹45–46, the upper end of its April-June trading range. On the downside, a breach of ₹34 could bring the October low of around ₹32 back into focus.

However, he cautioned that the company has a negative net worth, making the stock a sentiment-driven bet rather than one supported by earnings fundamentals. The ₹42 level remains crucial for the next directional move, he added.