Tata-owned retailer Trent doubles FY23 revenues2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:56 PM IST
- During the March quarter, the owner of Westside and Zudio reported standalone net profit of ₹105.13 crore
New Delhi: Tata Group owned retailer Trent Limited nearly doubled standalone revenue from operations to ₹7,715.19 crore in FY23, the company said announcing March quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday.
