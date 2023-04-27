Tata-owned retailer Trent doubles FY23 revenues

“We are also increasingly applying our playbook to the Star business and the strong customer traction we are witnessing gives us growing conviction of building-out this growth engine in the food and grocery space. In the foregoing backdrop, we are continuing to expand the reach of all our concepts with the aim of being ever-more proximate and convenient to our customers. We are in the initial laps of our growth. I see much potential, led by our passionate teams, to address significant opportunities that lie ahead," Tata added.