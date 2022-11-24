Tatas to acquire Bisleri for up to ₹7,000 crore: Report1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 09:48 AM IST
If the deal is finalised, it would provide the Tata group a larger play into the fast-growing bottled water segment
Tata Consumer Products Ltd will buy Bisleri International for up to ₹7000 crore, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the packaged water maker's chairman Ramesh Chauhan. Tata Consumer Products and Bisleri did not respond to Reuters requests for comment. Tata Consumer was the top gainer among Nifty50 stocks today, rising over 2.5% in early trade.