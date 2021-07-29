Tatva Chintan IPO: After getting subscribed over 180 times of its original offer, Tatva Chintan shares are expected to get listed today at the Indian bourses. As per the market observers, the chemical manufacturing company's public issue is expected to give at least 100 per cent listing gains to the investors — doubling their money in a fortnight.

The stock market experts and grey market observers said that both financials and short-term sentiment of the public issue is favouring strong listing of Tatva Chintan shares with more than 100 per cent premium. Tatva Chintan IPO GMP today is ₹1130, which is more than double of the issue price band of ₹1073 to ₹1083. Experts are of the opinion that Tatva Chintan shares may get listed around ₹2210 to ₹2215 — yielding more than 100 per cent return to the lucky bidders of the public issue. The chemical manufacturing company’s shares will be listed at both NSE and BSE.

Speaking on the possible Tatva Chintan IPO listing gains; Abhay Doshi, founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Even though broader market is sailing in red sea, the sentiments of primary market remains to be high. Decent listings of GR Infra, Clean Science and Zomato have boosted the confidence of investors. Tatva Chintan Pharma may also follow the recent listing trend. In my view the stock may debut giving over 100 per cent listing gains to investors. Chemical sector has been in flavour among the investors." Abhay Doshi said that unique portfolio and export oriented business will be the core thing to watch for this business going ahead.

Abhay Doshi, who deals in IPO and non-listed shares, went on to add that Tatva Chintan IPO price band is ₹1073 to ₹1083 that means if we add ₹1130 in the public issue price then the expected listing gains would be around ₹2213 (1083 + 1130). So, one can expect at least 100 per cent listing gains from the public issue when it gets listed at Indian bourses today.

On what should be the strategy post-listing Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Tatva Chintan IPO is a chemical company, whose financials are quite strong. In coming times, market is expecting strong quarterly numbers from the company. My advice to the Tatva Chintan share holders is to hold the stock for at least next 6 months and then review their holding."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.