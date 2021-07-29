Tatava Chintan could double investors money on listing

The stock market experts and grey market observers said that both financials and short-term sentiment of the public issue is favouring strong listing of Tatva Chintan shares with more than 100 per cent premium. Tatva Chintan IPO GMP today is ₹1130, which is more than double of the issue price band of ₹1073 to ₹1083. Experts are of the opinion that Tatva Chintan shares may get listed around ₹2210 to ₹2215 — yielding more than 100 per cent return to the lucky bidders of the public issue. The chemical manufacturing company’s shares will be listed at both NSE and BSE.

