Tatva Chintan IPO allotment date, latest GMP and more details

Tatva Chintan IPO: After record subscription of over 180 times of the original offer, Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO (Initial Public Offer) became the second most subscribed IPO in 2021 after MTAR Technologies. Now, bidders are eagerly waiting for the share allotment date as market observers are expecting huge listing gain from the initial offer. As Tatva Chintal IPO allotment date is fast approaching, Tatva Chintan IPO GMP (grey market premium) has become highly bullish now. Tatva Chintan shares are available at ₹1005 to ₹1010 premium in the grey market today. So, there is rise of ₹1005 to ₹1010 in the grey market premium of the public issue today.

Here we list out more details of Tatva Chintan IPO:

Tatva Chintan IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Tatva Chintan IPO GMP today is ₹1005 to ₹1010 that means the market is expecting ₹1005 to ₹1010 listing gain on each shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma. That means the expected Tatva Chintan IPO listing price is around ₹2088 to ₹2093.

Tatva Chintan IPO allotment date

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Tatva Chintan share allocation will be finalised on 26th July 2021.

Tatva Chintan IPO listing date

The public issue is expected to get listed at both NSE and BSE on 29th July 2021.

Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status check

Those who have applied for Tatva Chintan IPO, can check the share allotment status online by logging in at the direct BSE website link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the official registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd official website — ris.Linkintime.com/ipostatus/.

This public issue type is 100 per cent Book Building and after listing promoters' share in the company will come down from existing 100 per cent to 79.17 per cent.

