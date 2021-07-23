Tatva Chintan IPO allotment date, latest GMP and more details

Tatva Chintan IPO: After record subscription of over 180 times of the original offer, Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO (Initial Public Offer) became the second most subscribed IPO in 2021 after MTAR Technologies. Now, bidders are eagerly waiting for the share allotment date as market observers are expecting huge listing gain from the initial offer. As Tatva Chintal IPO allotment date is fast approaching, Tatva Chintan IPO GMP (grey market premium) has become highly bullish now. Tatva Chintan shares are available at ₹1005 to ₹1010 premium in the grey market today. So, there is rise of ₹1005 to ₹1010 in the grey market premium of the public issue today.