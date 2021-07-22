Tatva Chintan IPO: GMP continues to rise ahead of share allotment date

Speaking on what does continuous rise in GMP means for a public issue Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "Rise in GMP is an indication that market is going bullish about the upcoming public issue. But, one must remember that grey market is unofficial and its data should not be taken as seriously as the financials of the company. I have been advising that one should look at the financials of the company instead of GMP because its financials which is concrete."