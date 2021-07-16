Tatva Chintan IPO: GMP (grey market premium), price, other details in 10 points

Tatva Chintan IPO: Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Limited initial public offering (IPO) has opened for biding today and it will remain open for subscription till 20th July 2021. As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) of Tatva Chintan IPO, price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹1073 to ₹1083, share allotment will take place on 26th July 2021 while the tentative date for listing of the company share is 29th July 2021.

Here we list out 10 details of the Tatva Chintan IPO:

1] Tatva Chintan IPO GMP: According to the market observers, Tatva Chintan IPO GMP today is robust ₹710 to ₹720 that means Tatva Chintan shares are available at a premium of ₹710 to ₹720 in the grey market. The market observers went on to add that Tatva Chintan IPO grey market premium today at robust 66 per cent is a good sign for the company promoters as it may attract some extra bidders when the bidding begins today.

2] Tatva Chintan IPO price band: The pharma company has fixed the public issue price at ₹1073 to ₹1083 per equity shares.

3] Tatva Chintan IPO lot size: As per the RHP of the Tatva Chintan public issue, a bidder will have to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 13 shares of the company.

4] Tatva Chintan IPO allotment date: The tentative date for Tatva Chintan share allotment is 26th July 2021.

5] Credit of shares: As per the RHP of Tatva Chintan IPO, credit of shares into the Demat Account of lucky bidders will take place on 28th July 2021.

6] Minimum investment limit: A bidder will have to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue comprises 13 shares. That means, minimum investment limit in the public issue is ₹14,079 ( ₹1083 x 13).

7] Maximum investment limit: As one bidder is allowed to apply for maximum 14 lots of the public issue, which means maximum investment limit for a single bidder is ₹1,97,106 ( ₹1083 x 13 x 14).

8] Issue type: Tatva Chintan IPO is a 'Book Build Issue' with a face value of ₹10 per equity shares.

9] Tatva Chintan IPO listing date: Shares of the pharma company will be listed at both BSE and NSE on 29th July 2021.

10] Promoter's holding: Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO promoter holding will go down from existing 100 per cent to 79.17 per cent post-listing.

