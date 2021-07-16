Tatva Chintan IPO: GMP (grey market premium), price, other details in 10 points

1] Tatva Chintan IPO GMP: According to the market observers, Tatva Chintan IPO GMP today is robust ₹710 to ₹720 that means Tatva Chintan shares are available at a premium of ₹710 to ₹720 in the grey market. The market observers went on to add that Tatva Chintan IPO grey market premium today at robust 66 per cent is a good sign for the company promoters as it may attract some extra bidders when the bidding begins today.