Tatva Chintan IPO: GMP (grey market premium) rises further after share allotment

Tatva Chintan IPO: After the finalisation of share allotment, all eyes are now set on Tatva Chintan IPO listing date i.e. 29th July 2021. However, before listing of Tatava Chintan shares at NSE and BSE, grey market has already started signaling the bullish expectations of the markets. According to the stock market observers, Tatva Chintan IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹1150, which is ₹90 higher from its yesterday's share price in the grey market. Market observers said that the rising trend in the Tatva Chintan IPO grey market premium indicates strong listing of the shares as fundamentals of the company is also very strong.