Tatva Chintan IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status, other details here

Tatva Chintan's IPO was fully subscribed within hours of opening on Friday as the offer received a strong response from investors, especially retail investors. At the end of the day, it was subscribed 4.55 times. The offer received 14.71 million equity shares against the IPO size of 3.26 million equity shares, data compiled by the stock exchanges showed. The company raised ₹150 crore from 22 anchor investors ahead of its share sale.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}