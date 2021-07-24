Tatva Chintan IPO share allotment: How to check application status

Tatva Chintan IPO allotment date is fast approaching and after robust subscription of the public issue bidders are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allotment. The reason for bidders' eagerness has been further fuelled by the grey market as the Tatva Chintan IPO GMP has been continuously rising even after the bidding for the public issue is over. As per the market observers, Tatva Chintan IPO GMP today is ₹1015, ₹5 up from yesterday's share price of Tatva Chintan Pharma shares in the grey market.

Where to check Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status

As the tentative date for Tatva Chintan IPO share allotment is 26th July 2021, bidders are advised to check the share allotment online by logging in at the official BSE website — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at the Link Intime India Private Ltd — its official registrar's direct web link — ris.Linkintime.com/ipostatus/.

Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status check

Those who have bid for the Tatva Chintan public issue have two official options to check the share allotment status online. They can either check at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the direct BSE link bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. They can also check the direct link of its official registrar Link Intime India Private Limited — ris.Linkintime.com/ipostatus/.

How to check Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status at BSE

As mentioned above, to check Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status online, one can login at the BSE website and follow some simple steps.

Here is step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Enter Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem IPO in the issue name;

3] Enter your application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your application status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Tatva Chintan IPO allotment status at Link Intime's website

1] Log in at the direct Link Intime India web link — ris.Linkintime.com/ipostatus/ (due to heavy traffic, the site may not get opened. Bidders are advised to login after some time if they fail to login in first attempt);

2] Select IPO name Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem;

3] Enter PAN number, application number or DP ID;

4] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your share allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.