Tatva Chintan IPO: What GMP signaling ahead of share allotment date

Tatva Chintan Pharma share price in the grey market is available at a premium of ₹1,060, which is ₹45 up from its yesterday's premium price in the same market. They said that after the public issue opened for subscription, its GMP was at around ₹750 but after the rave response from the bidders, it has been soaring which is visible in the current grey market. They said that this GMP of ₹1060 means the market is expecting Tatva Chintan IPO listing at around ₹2143 — more than 100 per cent premium.