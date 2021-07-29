Specialty Chemical manufacturer Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem made its stock market debut on Thursday by listing at ₹2,111.8 per share on the NSE, a 95% premium over issue price of ₹1,083 a piece. On the BSE, shares were trading at ₹2,416, up 123% from issue price. The stock surged to ₹2,448, minutes after listing, doubling investors' money.

Its initial public offering (IPO) had opened for subscription on July 16 and closed on July 20, and the share allotment was finalized on Tuesday. The ₹500 crore IPO was subscribed nearly 180 times on the final day with the the retail segment subscribed 35 times, institutional segment 186 times and non-institutional 516 times.

Incorporated in 1996, the Vadodra-based company is engaged in the manufacture of a diverse portfolio of structure directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC). Tatva Chintan operates through two manufacturing facilities situated at Ankleshwar and Dahej in Gujarat. In the year ended March 31, 2021, Tatva Chintan posted a profit of ₹52.26 crore and revenues of ₹300.35 crore.

Many brokerages had recommended 'Subscribe' rating to the issue. on promising sector outlook, saying that the company is well poised to capitalize on opportunities in agrochemical sector led by proposed capacity expansions, increase in demand, R&D capabilities, and adoption of China plus one strategy by global companies.

Tatva Chintan also exports products to over 25 countries. Owing to shutdowns in China and lack of capacity additions in other developed countries, India stands to benefit in the export market, say analysts.

Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards funding capital expenditure requirements for expansion of the company's Dahej manufacturing facility; up-gradation of a research and development facility in Vadodara, and general corporate purposes.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.