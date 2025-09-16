Taurian MPS shares list with strong 22.8% premium at ₹210 on NSE SME: Rise another 5% to hit an upper circuit

Taurian MPS shares listed with strong 22.8% premium at ₹210 on the NSE SME on Tuesday. The shares gained another 5% thereafter to hit an upper circuit

Taurian MPS share price movement Taurian MPS shares listed with strong 22.8% premium over the issue price of ₹171 and at ₹210 level on the NSE SME on Tuesday. The Taurian MPS shares, however continued rising and gained another 5% to ₹220.50 Levels. Since the ₹220.50 level happened to be the upper price band, Taurian MPS shares were locked in the upper circuit.

Also Read | Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Here are 5 key risks you should know from the RHP

Taurian MPS issue had received a strong response from the investors as indicated by the subscription status.

Taurian MPS IP, that opened for subscription on Sep 9, 2025 and closed on Sep 11, 2025 had received 11.69 subscriptions. Individual investors subscribed 6.86 times, QIB (Ex Anchor) 15.89 times, and NII 17.37 times for the public offering.

Also Read | Suzlon share price rises 2% as it bags largest order of FY26

The Taurian MPS IPO was a book build issue of ₹42.53 crores and comprised of fresh issue of shares of Taurian MPS.

The Grey Market premium or GMP also indicated towards strong listing of the Taurian MPS shares.

Taurian MPS shares listing above expectations Taurian MPS shares listed at a strong premium which was well above the expectations, as indicated by the GMP or Grey Market premium

The Grey Market Premium, or IPO GMP, for Taurian MPS's September 16 IPO was +14. According to statistics from investor gain.com, this demonstrated that the grey market was selling Taurian MPS IPO shares for ₹14 more than the issue price, which is ₹171.

Investors expected the listing price of Taurian MPS shares to be ₹185, which is 8.19% ( ₹14) higher than the offering price's upper limit of ₹171.

The same meant that listing of Taurian MPS shares at ₹210 was well above the expectations of investors.