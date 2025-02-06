Markets
Budget boost: Tax relief promises consumer spending, but market rally on hold
Abhinaba Saha 5 min read 06 Feb 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Summary
- The Union Budget 2025-26 offers tax relief for India's middle class, signalling a potential consumption revival. However, experts warn that high valuations and market volatility may keep the rally in check. Will the boost in spending translate into sustainable growth?
Can tax relief for the urban middle class spark a consumption revival, and help accelerate an economy that has lately been grappling with a slowdown? The governemnt sure hopes so.
