Tax twist for OMC stocks: Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL shares in 2 Nov focus after this decision by Govt on petrol, diesel

Shares of IOCL, BPCL and HPCL may remain in focus after the government raised export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel while cutting the petrol export levy to zero for the fortnight starting October 31. 

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Sharmila Bhadoria
Published1 Nov 2026, 05:41 PM IST
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OMC stocks like IOCL, BPCL and HPCL may remain in focus on Monday, November 2 (AI image for representational purpose)
OMC stocks like IOCL, BPCL and HPCL may remain in focus on Monday, November 2 (AI image for representational purpose)

Tax twist for OMC stocks: Shares of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will remain in focus on Monday following the central government’s latest decision on fuel taxation.

The central government, on Saturday, October 31, raised windfall gains tax on export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and slashed the levy to zero on petrol for the fortnight beginning October 31.

BPCL, HPCL, IOCL share price in focus

IOCL share price closed 0.12% lower at 130 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 1,83,576.10 crore on Friday, October 30. Higher diesel export duty can put pressure on export realisations from refining operations, whereas a cut on petrol export duty would bring some relief.

BPCL stock closed 1.47% lower at 284.30 per share on BSE with an Mcap of 1,23,342.68 crore on Friday. HPCL share price ended 0.72% lower at 339.50 per share on BSE with an MCap of 72,239.57 crore.

Hike in windfall on diesel, ATF shipments

The government marginally hiked duty on ATF exports to 11/litre from 10.5/litre for the fortnight. The special additional excise duty (SAED) rate also increased on diesel exports. The SAED, along with road and infrastructure cess on export of diesel surged from 8.5 per litre to 11.5 per litre.

Duty on petrol cut to zero

The duty on petrol exports was also slashed to nil by the government on Saturday. Petrol exports duty stood at 2.5 per litre earlier. The recent changes on petrol duty came months after the government imposed export duty on diesel and ATF in March.

The windfall tax was levied on fuels to increase their domestic availability amid the war in West Asia. The move was also implemented to prevent exporters from taking undue advantage due to price differences as global crude oil prices saw sharp surge since the beginning of the West Asia war earlier this year.

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