Tax-increase talk prompts wealthy to splurge on muni bonds

Many affluent households fear that President Biden and the Democratic-controlled Congress will raise taxes. On the campaign trail, Mr. Biden proposed raising the top individual income-tax rate to 39.6% from 37%, among other changes to taxes for high-income households and corporations. Democrats won control of Congress—but narrowly—and recently have been working to decide which tax proposals they should try to pass. That change in the top individual rate is one of the proposals that has the broadest support among Democrats and appears more likely to occur than other proposals.

