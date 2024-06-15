Taylor Swift's London Eras Tour poses potential delay for Bank of England rate cut: CNBC
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in the U.K. is boosting consumer spending, potentially delaying a Bank of England interest rate cut. Analysts predict a cut in August, but Swift's impact on inflation data could affect the timeline.
Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour is significantly boosting consumer spending as it reaches the U.K., potentially complicating the Bank of England's efforts to control inflation, CNBC reported.
