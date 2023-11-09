TBO Tek IPO: Firm files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹400 crore via fresh issue and an offer for sale for 1.56 crore shares
TBO Tek Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹ 400 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹400 crore. Additionally, there is an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.564 Crore equity shares by a promoter and investors, according to the draft papers.
