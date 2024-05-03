TBO Tek IPO: Price band set at ₹875-920 per share; check issue details here
The price band for the TBO Tek IPO is set at ₹875 to ₹920 per equity share. The company plans to raise ₹1,550.81 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). It is one of the leading travel distribution platforms in the global travel and tourism industry.
The IPO of TBO Tek is scheduled to be open for bidding from May 08, 2024, to May 10, 2024. It is one of the leading travel distribution platforms in the global travel and tourism industry.
