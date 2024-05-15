TBO Tek share price dips after bumper debut. Should you buy in this correction?
TBO Tek share price opened on NSE at ₹1426 apiece, delivering a bumper 55% listing gain to the lucky allottees
TBO Tek share price listed on the Indian bourses at a bumper premium during Wednesday deals. TBO Tek share price opened on NSE at ₹1426 apiece, whereas it listed on BSE at ₹1380 apiece, delivering more than 50 percent listing gain to the lucky allottees. After listing at a bumper premium, TBO Tek share price further ascended and touched an intraday high of ₹1455.95 on NSE. However, profit-booking, which is the practice of selling securities to lock in gains after a rise in price, triggered at higher levels, and the stock retraced from the intraday high and touched an intraday low of ₹1275 apiece on NSE within a few hours of the share debut.
