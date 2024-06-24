TBO Tek stock jumps 11% to hit new all-time high after Goldman Sachs initiates coverage with 'buy' rating
Goldman Sachs highlights TBO's strong FCF generation and clean balance sheet. The brokerage forecasts an average annual margin expansion of 170 bps until FY30. It sees TBO as a steady earnings compounder and forecasts a 30% to 33% CAGR in EBITDA and net income from FY24 to FY30.
The share price of TBO Tek, a global B2B travel distribution platform, jumped 11% in today's intraday trade to hit a new lifetime high of ₹1,764 apiece after global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a target price of ₹1,970 apiece. The brokerage is constructive on the stock for the following three reasons:
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started