Gold prices in India have fallen nearly 30% from their January peak, shedding more than ₹43,000 per 10 grams. Yet, several jewellery stocks have delivered strong double-digit returns in 2026, with some surging more than 200%. Strong quarterly earnings, improving consumer demand, debt reduction and expansion plans have helped jewellery retailers outperform despite the correction in bullion prices.

MCX gold futures stood at ₹1,25,350 per 10 grams on November 27, down from the record ₹1,80,779 touched on January 29. Gold prices have also declined 11% in November from ₹1,40,891 on October 30. The year-to-date decline stands at 13%, despite the recent correction.

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Globally, spot gold slipped to around $3,674 per ounce on November 19 from a record high of nearly $5,595 on January 29. Rising bond yields, a stronger US dollar and expectations of interest rate hikes by major central banks have weighed on bullion. The correction has come despite India raising the import duty on gold from 6% to 15% in May 2026.

Jewellery stocks in 2026: TBZ, PC Jeweller lead gains

Jewellery shares have largely defied the weakness in gold prices. TBZ has soared 244% in 2026, followed by PC Jeweller, up 49%, BlueStone at 47%, Kalyan Jewellers at 36%, Thangamayil Jewellery at 22% and Titan Company at 15%. Senco Gold has declined 6%.

TBZ rally: GRT Jewellers acquisition drives attention Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, or TBZ-The Original, has attracted attention following its acquisition by Chennai-based GRT Jewellers. On August 31, GRT signed a share purchase agreement to acquire the Zaveri family's entire 74.12% stake in TBZ for up to ₹1,033.7 crore. The transaction covers 4,94,59,775 shares, alongside a mandatory open offer for another 26% of the listed jeweller.

GRT took control after TBZ's promoters, Shrikant Zaveri, his family members and two group companies sold their combined 74.12% stake on October 30. The sellers no longer hold TBZ shares and will be removed from the promoter and promoter group category under SEBI rules.

However, TBZ reported a 55% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹14.27 crore in Q2 FY27, against ₹31.53 crore a year earlier. Total income increased to ₹707.23 crore from ₹687.66 crore.

Strong Q2 FY27 earnings support jewellery shares Several jewellery companies reported robust September-quarter earnings. Titan Company posted a 114% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,393 crore. This included a one-time accounting gain of ₹671 crore. Excluding this, profit rose 54% to ₹1,722 crore. Its jewellery business recorded 24% growth to ₹17,495 crore, excluding bullion and digital gold sales.

Kalyan Jewellers reported a 64% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹427 crore, while revenue grew 31.4% to ₹10,322 crore. PC Jeweller's consolidated net profit increased 58% to ₹330.66 crore, and total income rose nearly 28% to ₹1,054.47 crore.

PC Jeweller turns debt-free, plans 100 new showrooms PC Jeweller repaid its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks during the September quarter, ahead of schedule. It expects interest costs to decline significantly in the second half of FY27.

The company also recovered around ₹142 crore in outstanding export receivables. It plans to open up to 100 large-format showrooms across Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III cities over the next 12–18 months through company-owned and franchise outlets.

Jewellery demand recovers, but making charges remain a concern Titan's management said customers began returning to stores from October 31 as gold prices eased. Kalyan Jewellers also reported strong volume growth during the first 40 days of Q3 FY27.

However, lower gold prices could affect income from making charges, which generally account for 7% to 25% of gold value at leading jewellery chains. Companies also incur interest costs on gold metal loans and expenses on hedging contracts. Since September-quarter earnings preceded November's sharp gold correction, December-quarter results will be important in assessing sales volumes, inventory costs and margins during the wedding season.

Gold loans and hedging help limit inventory losses Large jewellery retailers borrow part of their gold inventory from banks through gold metal loans. Since these borrowings are denominated in gold, a decline in bullion prices also reduces the value of outstanding loans.

At the end of September 2026, Titan had outstanding gold borrowings of ₹12,278 crore, while Kalyan Jewellers had gold loans worth ₹3,701 crore. Companies also use futures and forward contracts to hedge fluctuations in gold inventory values. As of March 2026, Titan Group had contracts covering 8,428 kg of gold, with a nominal value of ₹11,664 crore.