TCS, 3 Indian largecap IT stocks downgraded by JPMorgan

“Indian IT stocks are the most expensive services names globally at a premium to digital native peers and Accenture, and at par with enterprise software that appears unsustainable. Sector reverse DCFs suggest that the market is still baking in 6-13% growth for Tier 1s and 14-33% for midcaps over the next decade that seems optimistic given this remains a late cyclical sector for most names," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}